West Ham close to signing Ajax leaders

London's "West Ham United" is reportedly close to purchasing attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Amsterdam's "Ajax," according to journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club will pay around 41.5 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by an additional three million euros due to bonuses. Additionally, "Ajax" will receive 10 percent of the fee from Kudus' next transfer. Kudus is expected to fly to London in the near future to undergo a medical examination. If all goes well, he will sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028, with the possibility of extending for another year.

Kudus, 23, has been playing for "Ajax" since the summer of 2020. He joined the Dutch club from Danish side "Nordsjaelland." The transfer fee amounted to nine million euros. He has played a total of 87 matches for the Amsterdam club in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 12 assists. With "Ajax," Kudus became a Dutch champion twice in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons and also won the Dutch Cup in the 2020/21 season.

Kudus has been playing for the Ghanaian national team since 2019. He has played a total of 24 matches for the Ghanaian national team in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, while also receiving three yellow cards.