RU RU NG NG
Main News West Ham close to signing Ajax leaders

West Ham close to signing Ajax leaders

Football news Today, 13:03
West Ham close to signing Ajax leaders Photo: Instagram of Mohammed Kudus / Author unknown

London's "West Ham United" is reportedly close to purchasing attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Amsterdam's "Ajax," according to journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club will pay around 41.5 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by an additional three million euros due to bonuses. Additionally, "Ajax" will receive 10 percent of the fee from Kudus' next transfer. Kudus is expected to fly to London in the near future to undergo a medical examination. If all goes well, he will sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028, with the possibility of extending for another year.

Kudus, 23, has been playing for "Ajax" since the summer of 2020. He joined the Dutch club from Danish side "Nordsjaelland." The transfer fee amounted to nine million euros. He has played a total of 87 matches for the Amsterdam club in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 12 assists. With "Ajax," Kudus became a Dutch champion twice in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons and also won the Dutch Cup in the 2020/21 season.

Kudus has been playing for the Ghanaian national team since 2019. He has played a total of 24 matches for the Ghanaian national team in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, while also receiving three yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
West Ham Ajax Premier League England Eredivisie Netherlands
Popular news
Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news Today, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news Yesterday, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news Yesterday, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news 23 aug 2023, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news 22 aug 2023, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:30 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 13:26 Barcelona close to signing Portugal star striker Football news Today, 13:03 West Ham close to signing Ajax leaders Football news Today, 07:00 Barcelona and PSG target Chelsea striker Football news Today, 06:00 The Chelsea legend spoke about the possible transfer of Mbappe to the club Football news Today, 05:00 Manchester United lose key player due to injury Football news Today, 04:00 Arsenal sell striker for almost 60 million euros Football news Today, 03:00 Saudi Arabia may have a footballer with salary more than have Ronaldo Football news Today, 01:51 Manchester United close to signing rival Trubin to Benfica Football news Today, 01:35 Arsenal have found a replacement for the injured Timber in Serie A
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football Today Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Preston vs Swansea 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023