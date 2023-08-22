West Ham buy former Arsenal defender for €20m

The press service of London's West Ham United has announced on its official website the transfer of defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from "Stuttgart."

The English club paid 20 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by another five million euros as bonuses. Mavropanos has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. The Greek player will wear the number 15 jersey for West Ham United.

Mavropanos, aged 25, has been playing for "Stuttgart" since the summer of 2022. He joined the German club from London's "Arsenal." The transfer fee amounted to 3.2 million euros. He has played a total of 89 matches for "Stuttgart" in all tournaments, scored eight goals, and provided two assists. Previously, he also played for the clubs "PAS Giannina" and "Nürnberg."

Since 2021, Mavropanos has been playing for the Greek national team. He has played a total of 19 matches for the Greek national team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists. He has received two yellow cards and one red card.