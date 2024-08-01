West Ham and Man United can't agree on price for Wan-Bissaka

West Ham and Manchester United's talks over the transfer of Red Devils defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka were previously thought to be going well, but it's not all as good as it actually is.

According to teamTALK, the clubs are unable to agree on a final price. Manchester United are demanding £15 million, while West Ham believe that so much for a player who has a year left on his contract is a lot.

The Mancunians are under pressure from the fact that a deal for Bayern defender Noussair Mazraoui depends on the sale of Van Bissaka.

At Old Trafford was a backup option to swap the 26-year-old defender for Inter player Denzel Dumfries, but the latter intends to extend the agreement with the "neradzurri", so this plan falls away.

Recall, Wan-Bissaka himself agreed to a move to the Hammers.