Well-deserved recognition! Arne Slot named manager of the season by the Northwest Football Awards 2025

Details: Today, the official page of the Northwest Football Awards 2025 announced that Liverpool's head coach, 47-year-old Dutchman Arne Slot, has been named Manager of the Season in English football.

Last season, Slot led Liverpool to the Premier League title, collecting 84 points over the campaign. The Reds secured 25 wins, drew 9 times, and suffered just 4 defeats.

In total, Slot has overseen 72 matches as Liverpool manager, recording 47 victories, 9 draws, and 16 losses.

At the moment, Liverpool are going through a rough patch, having won just one of their last five Premier League matches. The team is also struggling in the Champions League, where they have earned only 6 points from their first three group games.

Arne Slot has been named Manager of the Season at the Northwest Football Awards 2025 👏🏆@NWFAwards | #NWFA2025 pic.twitter.com/CI9qf3VJeN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2025

