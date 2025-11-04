ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Well-deserved recognition! Arne Slot named manager of the season by the Northwest Football Awards 2025

Well-deserved recognition! Arne Slot named manager of the season by the Northwest Football Awards 2025

The achievements of the Dutch specialist have been highly praised.
Football news Today, 04:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

A truly prestigious award!

Details: Today, the official page of the Northwest Football Awards 2025 announced that Liverpool's head coach, 47-year-old Dutchman Arne Slot, has been named Manager of the Season in English football.

Last season, Slot led Liverpool to the Premier League title, collecting 84 points over the campaign. The Reds secured 25 wins, drew 9 times, and suffered just 4 defeats.

In total, Slot has overseen 72 matches as Liverpool manager, recording 47 victories, 9 draws, and 16 losses.

At the moment, Liverpool are going through a rough patch, having won just one of their last five Premier League matches. The team is also struggling in the Champions League, where they have earned only 6 points from their first three group games.

Reminder: Major blow for Liverpool. Alexander Isak ruled out against Real Madrid

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
"We and Liverpool completely changed the Premier League" - Guardiola believes the EPL's progress is linked to him and Klopp Football news Today, 03:19 "We and Liverpool completely changed the Premier League" - Guardiola believes the EPL's progress is linked to him and Klopp
Real Madrid players, together with Xabi Alonso, pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Real Madrid players, together with Xabi Alonso, pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
Alexander Isak of Liverpool receives instructions from Arne Slot Football news Yesterday, 15:03 Major blow for Liverpool. Alexander Isak ruled out against Real Madrid
Serious lineup! FIFPRO names the best XI of 2025 Football news Yesterday, 11:17 Serious lineup! FIFPRO names the best XI of 2025
Trent Not Fully Recovered and Will Not Start Against Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 08:40 Trent Not Fully Recovered and Will Not Start Against Liverpool
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Yesterday, 04:20 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the footballers who played for these teams?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores