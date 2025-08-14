RU RU ES ES FR FR
"We will miss you": Salah bids farewell to Darwin after his move to Al Hilal

He shared many heartfelt words
Football news Today, 04:22
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez celebrate after scoring a goal Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has warmly bid farewell to Darwin Núñez, who has left the English club to join Saudi side Al Hilal. The Egyptian star posted a message on his Instagram page.

Salah shared several photos alongside the Uruguayan and added an emotional caption.

"I consider myself lucky to have had you as a teammate and friend. You were always very real and brought so much good energy wherever you went. You made us laugh and showed heart in everything you did. You will be missed and I wish you the best in your new club," Salah wrote.

As a reminder, Darwin Núñez was officially unveiled as an Al Hilal player just a few days ago. Liverpool received €53 million plus bonuses for the Uruguayan striker.

During his time with the English club, Núñez played 143 matches, scoring 40 goals and providing 26 assists.

Notably, the forward has already opened his account at his new club—scoring the very next day after his transfer, in a friendly against Swiss side Aarau.

