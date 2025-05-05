"We will fight": Kylian Mbappé reacts to Real Madrid's victory over Celta

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé has responded to his club’s crucial La Liga win over Celta, sending a message to fans on his Instagram page.

Mbappé posted photos from the match, captioning them with a passionate rallying cry: “We gonna fight until the end. Hala Madrid!” With these words, the French forward made it clear that Real remains firmly in the title race and will keep battling for the trophy as long as there is a chance.

It’s worth noting that Madrid’s victory over Celta came largely thanks to Mbappé’s heroics. The Frenchman netted twice, playing a decisive role in Real Madrid’s 3-2 triumph.

Additionally, despite a somewhat challenging start to his Madrid career, Mbappé is on the verge of becoming the most prolific debutant in club history. He needs just two more goals to surpass Iván Zamorano’s tally for goals scored in a first season with Los Blancos. The Chilean striker netted 37 times during the 1992/93 campaign, while Mbappé already has 36 goals to his name with several matches still to play.