“We keep a positive mindset.” Messi comments on Inter Miami's loss in the Leagues Cup final

The Argentine remains optimistic

Inter Miami captain Leo Messi maintains a winning mindset despite his team's defeat in the Leagues Cup final. The football star shared his thoughts on the match on his Instagram page.

Messi posted several photos from the game, captioning them with a brief message: “We fought until the end, but this time it didn’t work out… We keep a positive mindset and continue to learn in order to achieve our goals this season.”

As a reminder, last night in the Leagues Cup final, Inter Miami were soundly beaten by the Seattle Sounders, 3-0. The loss sparked a wave of negative emotions among the Miami players, who clashed with their opponents after the match. The brawl started with Sergio Busquets, who punched one of the opposition players in the face.

There was also controversy involving Luis Suárez, who spat in the face of one of the Seattle Sounders staff members.

In the MLS, Inter Miami currently sit only 9th in the standings, but the team still has four games in hand.