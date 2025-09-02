RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news “We keep a positive mindset.” Messi comments on Inter Miami's loss in the Leagues Cup final

“We keep a positive mindset.” Messi comments on Inter Miami's loss in the Leagues Cup final

The Argentine remains optimistic
Football news Today, 06:50
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi in the Leagues Cup final Photo: https://www.instagram.com/leomessi / Author unknown

Inter Miami captain Leo Messi maintains a winning mindset despite his team's defeat in the Leagues Cup final. The football star shared his thoughts on the match on his Instagram page.

Messi posted several photos from the game, captioning them with a brief message: “We fought until the end, but this time it didn’t work out… We keep a positive mindset and continue to learn in order to achieve our goals this season.”

As a reminder, last night in the Leagues Cup final, Inter Miami were soundly beaten by the Seattle Sounders, 3-0. The loss sparked a wave of negative emotions among the Miami players, who clashed with their opponents after the match. The brawl started with Sergio Busquets, who punched one of the opposition players in the face.

There was also controversy involving Luis Suárez, who spat in the face of one of the Seattle Sounders staff members.

In the MLS, Inter Miami currently sit only 9th in the standings, but the team still has four games in hand.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Related Team News
Cremaschi Leaves Inter Miami Amid Tensions to Join Parma Football news Yesterday, 17:16 Cremaschi Leaves Inter Miami Amid Tensions to Join Parma
Chaos in Leagues Cup Final as Suárez Spits at Seattle Staff Member Football news Yesterday, 16:00 Suárez Faces Heavy Ban After Leagues Cup Final Incident
Could a lengthy suspension be looming? Luis Suárez spits in opponent’s face Football news Yesterday, 03:52 Could a lengthy suspension be looming? Luis Suárez spits in opponent’s face
Emotions ran high! Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players brawl after the match Football news Yesterday, 02:01 Emotions ran high! Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players brawl after the match
Messi misses out on silverware as Inter Miami suffer crushing defeat in Leagues Cup final Football news Yesterday, 01:14 Messi misses out on silverware as Inter Miami suffer crushing defeat in Leagues Cup final
Seattle Sounders to Face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025 Final Showdown Football news 29 aug 2025, 19:45 Seattle Sounders to Face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025 Final Showdown
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores