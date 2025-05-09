“We are desperate”: Ansu Fati’s neighbors complain about his wild late-night parties

Barcelona footballer Ansu Fati is causing major headaches for his neighbors in his apartment building. Residents are complaining that the youngster throws raucous parties with loud music at night, according to the Spanish outlet ABC.

It is reported that Fati bought a penthouse apartment on General Mitre Street in Barcelona a year and a half ago. After carrying out a complete renovation, he began hosting noisy parties in the flat.

“The parties start at midnight and go on until morning. We have photos of people coming and going. We are desperate, we can't live like this. Sometimes the parties begin at midnight, other times at three in the morning. First Ansu arrives with his friends, then girls join in—there’s laughter, shouting, noise. Before calling the police, we tried to calm them down. One neighbor—a very respectable woman—politely asked them to turn down the music, and one of the guys told her that if she wanted, she could come inside and party with them,” the neighbors said.

It is noted that the neighbors have repeatedly complained to the police, who have fined the footballer for violating noise ordinances at night, but this has had no effect on his behavior. That is why the residents, at their wits’ end, decided to take their problem to the media, hoping that public attention might bring about change.