"We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe

Football news Today, 15:34
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Following the resounding victory over Girona (4:0), Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti evaded yet another question about the potential signing of Kylian Mbappe by the Madrid club.

Previously, there had been reports in the media indicating that the star French forward was close to joining Real Madrid. It was reported that Kylian had reached an agreement with the "Los Blancos" regarding image rights and salary.

“You keep asking me about a player who plays for another team. We already have the best players in the world here.

In order: Vini Jr first, Bellingham second, Rodrygo third. Then Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga…” Anchelotti said.

After the triumph over Girona, Ancelotti's team solidified their lead in La Liga, pulling five points clear of their Catalan rivals. On February 13th, Blancos will face Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

