Is the intrigue over? Real with Bellingham's double to destroy Girona in La Liga title challenge

In the pivotal match of the 24th round of La Liga, perhaps even the entire second leg, Real hosted the sensational Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Contrary to all expectations from the visiting fans and Real's squad problems, there was no contest today. Real absolutely thwarted any attempts by Michel Sanchez's team to threaten their goal.

As early as the 6th minute, Vinicius Junior put Blancos ahead with a magnificent long-range strike. Real confidently controlled proceedings on the field, and after 30 minutes, Vinicius assisted Jude Bellingham to double his team's advantage.

Girona faced a daunting task in the second half: to seize the initiative and score two goals away from home against Real. However, the Catalan side didn't appear competitive at all.

On the contrary, Real, brimming with confidence, scored twice more. In the 54th minute, the incredible Bellingham completed his brace, further hinting at intrigue in the encounter. Rodrigo sealed the visitors' fate towards the end of the hour mark. Vinicius notched his second assist of the game.

In the dying moments of the match, the Whites could have further exacerbated the scoreline, but Hoselu failed to convert the penalty.

Real asserted complete dominance over Girona, replicating their earlier triumph over today's opponent (3:0) in the first leg. Carlo Ancelotti's side now sits five points ahead of the Catalans.

La Liga, 24th Round

Real Madrid - Girona - 4:0

Goals: Vinicius, 6, Bellingham, 35, 54, Rodrigo, 61