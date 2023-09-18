Wan-Bissaka is injured and will miss several weeks

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was injured late in the match against Brighton, the club's website reported.

The player will miss several weeks due to another injury. In the match against Brighton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka appeared in the 85th minute after being ill, but felt discomfort again after the game. Further testing is currently required to assess the full extent of the injury. So far, according to preliminary estimates, the full-back will miss several weeks.

On June 29, 2019, Manchester United announced the signing of a five-year contract with Eron, the transfer fee was 45 million pounds, Crystal Palace can receive another 5 million in the form of various bonuses.

On August 11, 2019, he made his debut for Manchester United in the match of the first round of the Premier League against Chelsea at the Old Trafford Stadium. The match ended with United winning 4-0. During this time, Wan-Bissaka played 108 matches and managed to score two goals.

We will remind that Manchester United lost to Brighton with a score of 1:3.