Vinicius shares personal holiday photo from Ibiza with brother and friends

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is making the most of his off-season break before the new campaign kicks off. The Brazilian forward is currently soaking up the sun in Ibiza, enjoying his holiday alongside friends and his younger brother Netinho—a moment he captured and shared on Instagram.

Vinicius reposted a photo originally published by Netinho, in which the siblings and their friends pose together for a group shot.

It’s worth noting that Netinho, Vinicius’s younger brother, is just 18 and also a footballer. He previously played for the youth teams of Boavista in the Rio de Janeiro state.

Despite ongoing rumors linking Vinicius with a move to Saudi Arabia, he’s expected to remain in Madrid at least until the summer of 2026, aiming to earn the trust of new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid’s summer break is coming to an end soon—the team is set to play one friendly match before the season officially starts. The Spanish giants will face Austrian side WSG Wattens on August 12. Official competition resumes for Madrid on August 19, when they kick off their La Liga campaign against Osasuna.