Vinicius Junior will get a position in FIFA

President of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino has announced that Real Madrid forward and Brazilian national team player Vinicius Junior will become the head of the committee to combat racism.

"In football, there will no longer be any manifestations of racism. Matches must be immediately stopped if it happens. Enough is enough. I have asked Vinicius to lead the committee to combat racism. They must propose stricter punishments for racism. We will no longer tolerate racism," Infantino stated, as quoted by Reuters.

It is worth noting that Vinicius has recently complained multiple times about incidents of racism from fans during Spanish league matches.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Vinicius has played 55 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.