Vinicius Junior wants a new status at Real Madrid

Football news Today, 07:30
Vinicius Junior wants a new status at Real Madrid Photo: Vinicius Júnior's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to Marca, Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, who plays for Real Madrid, wants to become the new penalty taker for the royal club, replacing the departed Karim Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad as a free agent in the current summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old Vinicius Junior joined Real Madrid in 2018 from Brazilian club Flamengo. He has played 225 matches in all competitions for the Madrid club, scoring 59 goals and providing 64 assists. With Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior has won the La Liga title twice in the 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 seasons, lifted the Copa del Rey in the 2022/2023 season, won the Spanish Super Cup twice in 2020 and 2022, secured the UEFA Champions League title in the 2021/2022 season, and won the UEFA Super Cup in 2022. He has also been part of the Club World Cup-winning squad in 2018 and 2022.

Since 2019, Vinicius Junior has been representing the Brazilian national team, playing 23 matches, scoring three goals, providing three assists, and receiving three yellow cards.

