Vinicius Junior celebrates Kylian Mbappé, who scored Real Madrid's first goal of the new season

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior reveled in his team's first victory of the new season. The Brazilian posted a photo from the opening match in his Instagram Stories.

In the snapshot shared by Vini, he and Mbappé are seen celebrating the Frenchman's goal. Vinicius also captioned the photo "The number ten" and tagged Mbappé.

As a reminder, before the start of the season, Kylian switched his shirt number, taking the iconic number ten left vacant after Luka Modrić's departure, instead of the number nine he wore last season.

It’s worth noting that yesterday, August 19, the Madrid club played its first official match of the new season — in the opening round of La Liga, Los Blancos faced Osasuna. Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory, with Kylian Mbappé netting the only goal from the penalty spot.

It seems that Vinicius and Mbappé, despite previous rumors suggesting the Frenchman was ignoring the Brazilian, are actually on good terms and communicate well with each other.