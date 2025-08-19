RU RU ES ES FR FR
Perfect shot accuracy. Mbappé shows how he scores goals in training

A born goal scorer
Video Today, 04:36
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid's preseason Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé is gearing up for the new season, training hard with his teammates. The official Real Madrid Instagram account shared a video from one of these sessions.

The footage captures Mbappé unleashing a pinpoint strike during a training drill, sending the ball into the top right corner from just outside the penalty area, dead center in front of goal.

As a reminder, the French striker finished last season as Europe's top scorer, earning the Golden Boot. He was also named Real Madrid's player of the season, despite a challenging start and a tough adaptation period after his move from PSG.

It's worth noting that Mbappé will have another chance to showcase his goal-scoring prowess tonight, August 19, as Real Madrid officially kicks off the new campaign. Xabi Alonso's squad will open their La Liga season at the Santiago Bernabéu against Osasuna.

Meanwhile, Barcelona confidently claimed a 3-0 victory over Mallorca in their own La Liga opener.

