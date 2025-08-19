RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Cristiano was mocking people. He took free kicks right at the fans" - former Osasuna player opens up about clash with Cristiano Ronaldo

"Cristiano was mocking people. He took free kicks right at the fans" - former Osasuna player opens up about clash with Cristiano Ronaldo

The legendary Osasuna player lifts the curtain after many years.
Football news Today, 02:08
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Pandiani vs Cristiano Ronaldo. https://x.com/TouchlineX

It escalated into a brawl.

Details: The renowned newspaper AS published a short interview with former Osasuna striker Walter Pandiani, who spoke about his conflict with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos during their time at Real Madrid.

"At Osasuna's home ground, El Sadar, the crowd is extremely passionate. They whistled and insulted Ronaldo from the moment he started warming up. This really got under his skin, and he began practicing free kicks, firing shots right at the fans, which they took as an insult. That’s why he was so fired up at the start of the match. During a foul against Real, Cristiano pushed my teammate Camuñas, and I rushed to his defense. I shoved Cristiano, and he asked who I was and how much I earned.

The altercation continued in the tunnel with him and Sergio Ramos. I was furious, and so were they. I really didn’t like his attitude. He was an arrogant guy. Sure, he was an incredible goal scorer, but his behavior left a lot to be desired. Then Mourinho came out and said I was just looking for free publicity after eleven years in the top division. That was really unpleasant." Pandiani admitted.

Walter Pandiani made 103 appearances for Osasuna, scoring 31 goals and providing 2 assists, before retiring from professional football in the 2015/16 season to pursue a coaching career.

Reminder: There will be no technical defeat. Osasuna lost their appeal in the case regarding Iñigo Martínez's participation

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Osasuna Osasuna Schedule Osasuna News Osasuna Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Vinicius Júnior in the Real Madrid squad Football news Today, 01:43 Pure drama! Negotiations between Vinicius and Real over a new contract are completely stalled
Mbappe and Rodrygo in Real Madrid uniform Football news Yesterday, 10:50 Best friends. Kylian Mbappé shares training ground photo with Rodrygo Goes
Alonso complains about two controversial incidents in Spanish football Football news Yesterday, 08:24 Alonso complains about two controversial incidents in Spanish football
Kylian Mbappe and Ryan Cherki in training with the French national team Lifestyle Yesterday, 03:44 Kylian Mbappé congratulates Rayan Cherki on his debut goal for Manchester City
Real Madrid proposes changing the Club World Cup format. What changes are possible? Football news Yesterday, 03:19 Real Madrid proposes changing the Club World Cup format. What changes are possible?
Rodrygo celebrates his goal Transfer news 17 aug 2025, 07:51 100 million for Rodrygo. Real sets price tag for Brazilian star
Related Tournament News
Lamin Yamal celebrates his goal against Mallorca Lifestyle Yesterday, 07:53 Lamine Yamal shares personal photo with treats after his goal against Mallorca
Marcus Rashford in La Liga match against Mallorca Football news Yesterday, 07:13 Marcus Rashford comments on his Barcelona debut in La Liga
FIFA and NBA left behind. Barcelona sets new sports YouTube record Football news 17 aug 2025, 14:41 FIFA and NBA left behind. Barcelona sets new sports YouTube record
For the first time in 18 years! Referee sends off two Mallorca players in the first half against Barcelona Football news 16 aug 2025, 14:51 For the first time in 18 years! Referee sends off two Mallorca players in the first half against Barcelona
La Liga confirms: Barcelona registers Rashford and Joan Garcia Football news 16 aug 2025, 10:31 La Liga confirms: Barcelona registers Rashford and Joan Garcia
Incredible blunder. Girona goalkeeper gifts goal to opponents Football news 15 aug 2025, 13:28 Incredible blunder. Girona goalkeeper gifts goal to opponents
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores