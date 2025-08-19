"Cristiano was mocking people. He took free kicks right at the fans" - former Osasuna player opens up about clash with Cristiano Ronaldo

It escalated into a brawl.

Details: The renowned newspaper AS published a short interview with former Osasuna striker Walter Pandiani, who spoke about his conflict with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos during their time at Real Madrid.

"At Osasuna's home ground, El Sadar, the crowd is extremely passionate. They whistled and insulted Ronaldo from the moment he started warming up. This really got under his skin, and he began practicing free kicks, firing shots right at the fans, which they took as an insult. That’s why he was so fired up at the start of the match. During a foul against Real, Cristiano pushed my teammate Camuñas, and I rushed to his defense. I shoved Cristiano, and he asked who I was and how much I earned. The altercation continued in the tunnel with him and Sergio Ramos. I was furious, and so were they. I really didn’t like his attitude. He was an arrogant guy. Sure, he was an incredible goal scorer, but his behavior left a lot to be desired. Then Mourinho came out and said I was just looking for free publicity after eleven years in the top division. That was really unpleasant." Pandiani admitted.

Walter Pandiani made 103 appearances for Osasuna, scoring 31 goals and providing 2 assists, before retiring from professional football in the 2015/16 season to pursue a coaching career.

