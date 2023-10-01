Vincent Kompany proposes limiting the number of matches per season for one player

The head coach of English Burnley, Vincent Kompany, proposes to set a fixed number of matches that a football player can play in one season.

«Top-level players who have to play for their national teams and at the same time participate in other competitions need to limit the number of matches during the season. Set the number. It's not for me to do this, but let it be 60 or 65 games. They'll still have to work hard, don't get me wrong, but 60 games takes less effort. When a player needs to rest, he will do it. The squad is getting larger, the players are getting more playing time, everyone is happy», - Kompany noted.

Let us remind you that last season Bruno Fernandes played the most matches for the club and national team - 70 games.

Let us add that after the end of his football career, Kompany worked in Anderlecht, and since 2022 he has been heading Burnley. Last season, the team under his leadership won the Championship and received the right to compete in the Premier League.

Burnley are currently in penultimate place in the Premier League. The company's team has only one point, and the team will play its next match on October 3 against Luton.