RU RU NG NG
Main News Vincent Kompany proposes limiting the number of matches per season for one player

Vincent Kompany proposes limiting the number of matches per season for one player

Football news Today, 15:10
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Vincent Kompany proposes limiting the number of matches per season for one player Photo: isport.ua/ Author unknown

The head coach of English Burnley, Vincent Kompany, proposes to set a fixed number of matches that a football player can play in one season.

«Top-level players who have to play for their national teams and at the same time participate in other competitions need to limit the number of matches during the season.

Set the number. It's not for me to do this, but let it be 60 or 65 games. They'll still have to work hard, don't get me wrong, but 60 games takes less effort.

When a player needs to rest, he will do it. The squad is getting larger, the players are getting more playing time, everyone is happy», - Kompany noted.

Let us remind you that last season Bruno Fernandes played the most matches for the club and national team - 70 games.

Let us add that after the end of his football career, Kompany worked in Anderlecht, and since 2022 he has been heading Burnley. Last season, the team under his leadership won the Championship and received the right to compete in the Premier League.

Burnley are currently in penultimate place in the Premier League. The company's team has only one point, and the team will play its next match on October 3 against Luton.

Related teams and leagues
Burnley Premier League England
Popular news
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Today, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Today, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Today, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Today, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Today, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Today, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:48 Mourinho has finally won. Roma defeated Frosinone Football news Today, 15:47 Modric spent two consecutive Real Madrid matches on the bench for the first time in 11 years Football news Today, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Today, 15:10 Vincent Kompany proposes limiting the number of matches per season for one player Football news Today, 14:33 Sebastien Haller: Losing the title hurt me more than the cancer diagnosis Football news Today, 13:58 In Bergamo, a goalless draw. Juventus shared the points with Atalanta Football news Today, 13:07 Lautaro Martinez commented on the victory over Salernitana Football news Today, 12:20 Ter Stegen: We need to improve our defensive game Football news Today, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League Football news Today, 11:40 Milan wants to sign Jonathan David
Sport Predictions
Football 02 oct 2023 Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023