Villarreal win the away game in La Liga

In the 2nd round match of the Spanish La Liga, Villarreal secured a victory against Mallorca. The match took place in Palma de Mallorca at the Son Moix stadium and ended with a 1-0 win for the visitors.

The only goal of the game was scored by Gerard Moreno in the middle of the second half.

With three points, Villarreal climbed to the 8th position in the La Liga standings. Mallorca, with one point, remained in the 14th position.

In the 3rd round, Villarreal will play against Barcelona at their home stadium on August 27.

Mallorca - Villarreal 0:1 (0:0, 0:1)

Goal: 0:1 - 62 Gerard Moreno

Mallorca: Reina, Maffeo, Raillo (González, 45), Valjent, Cufré, Costa, Dani Rodríguez (Larin, 63), Mascarrell (Lljabres, 72), Murillo (Samu Costa, 46), Ndiaye (Darder, 46), Muric.

Villarreal: Jorgensen, Foyth, Gabbia (Albiol, 67), Cuenca, Pedraza, Parejo, Alex Baena (Coomesanya, 78), Trigueros (Capoue, 67), Bjeretone (Achomach, 77), Gerard Moreno (Denis Suarez, 76), Serlot.

Yellow cards: Mascarrell (2), Bjeretone (45), Trigueros (45), Alex Baena (51), Valjent (73), Coomesanya (83).