RU RU NG NG
Main News Villarreal win the away game in La Liga

Villarreal win the away game in La Liga

Football news Today, 15:55
Villarreal win the away game in La Liga Photo: Instagram "Villarreal" / Author unknown

In the 2nd round match of the Spanish La Liga, Villarreal secured a victory against Mallorca. The match took place in Palma de Mallorca at the Son Moix stadium and ended with a 1-0 win for the visitors.

The only goal of the game was scored by Gerard Moreno in the middle of the second half.

With three points, Villarreal climbed to the 8th position in the La Liga standings. Mallorca, with one point, remained in the 14th position.

In the 3rd round, Villarreal will play against Barcelona at their home stadium on August 27.

Mallorca - Villarreal 0:1 (0:0, 0:1)
Goal: 0:1 - 62 Gerard Moreno

Mallorca: Reina, Maffeo, Raillo (González, 45), Valjent, Cufré, Costa, Dani Rodríguez (Larin, 63), Mascarrell (Lljabres, 72), Murillo (Samu Costa, 46), Ndiaye (Darder, 46), Muric.

Villarreal: Jorgensen, Foyth, Gabbia (Albiol, 67), Cuenca, Pedraza, Parejo, Alex Baena (Coomesanya, 78), Trigueros (Capoue, 67), Bjeretone (Achomach, 77), Gerard Moreno (Denis Suarez, 76), Serlot.

Yellow cards: Mascarrell (2), Bjeretone (45), Trigueros (45), Alex Baena (51), Valjent (73), Coomesanya (83).

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Mallorca Villarreal LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 16:35 Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga
Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match Football news Today, 16:21 Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match
Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m Football news Today, 09:23 Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m
Manchester City - Newcastle United: where to watch the match of the championship of England Football news Today, 06:00 Manchester City - Newcastle United: where to watch the match English Premier League
Kiev "Dynamo" won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences Football news Yesterday, 15:54 "Dynamo" Kyiv won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences
Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:51 Nottingham Forest win hard in Premier League Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona close to signing Manchester City star defender Football news Today, 16:35 Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 16:21 Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match Football news Today, 16:13 Aston Villa sign Italian star midfielder Football news Today, 16:04 The Italian national team has announced the appointment of a new head coach Football news Today, 15:55 Villarreal win the away game in La Liga Football news Today, 09:28 Liverpool announce signing of experienced Japan midfielder Football news Today, 09:23 Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m Football news Today, 06:00 Manchester City - Newcastle United: where to watch the match English Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football 19 aug 2023 Frosinone vs Napoli predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Empoli vs Verona predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Inter vs Monza predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Genoa vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Sassuolo vs Atalanta: prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Udinese vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Lecce vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023