VIDEO. NBA match results for November 5
Basketball news Yesterday, 02:08
On November 5, the next NBA championship games took place.
Among the interesting events, it can be noted that Philadelphia beat Phoenix in a bitter struggle, and the Lakers lost heavily to Orlando.
- NBA results of the day
Philadelphia – Phoenix 112:100 (25:24, 27:21, 28:30, 32:25)
Indiana – Charlotte 124:125 (27:27, 19:27, 50:38, 28:33)
Orlando – Lakers 120:101 (39:25, 28:26, 34:29, 19:21)
New Orleans – Atlanta 105:123 (35:27, 25:26, 23:41, 22:29)
Houston – Sacramento 107:89 (33:19, 26:34, 12:15, 36:21)
Brooklyn – Boston 114:124 (34:34, 24:36, 30:21, 26:33)
Minnesota – Utah 123:95 (29:27, 26:23, 37:27, 31:18)
Denver – Chicago 123:101 (23:22, 28:31, 35:21, 37:27)
