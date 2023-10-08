VIDEO. Messi is back, the stands are jubilant, but his club loses again

Lionel Messi, who had been sidelined for four matches with an injury, made his return to the Inter Miami lineup yesterday.

The Argentine maestro entered the field as a substitute in the 55th minute, replacing Thomas Aviles. The stands erupted in applause in support of the iconic forward. Following his substitution, Leo was immediately bestowed with the captain's armband by DeAndre Yedlin.

Messi's return to the pitch, however, did not prove instrumental in securing a victory for David Beckham's side. The solitary goal of the match was netted by Alvaro Barreal in the 78th minute. Cincinnati emerged triumphant with a 1-0 scoreline, consolidating their position atop the league table.

It has been five matches since Inter Miami last tasted victory, against Toronto. Currently, the team occupies the fourteenth spot in the Eastern Conference MLS standings. With just two matches remaining in the championship, they find themselves seven points adrift from the playoff series qualification zone, rendering it unattainable.

It is worth noting that yesterday, Barcelona dropped hints regarding Messi's potential return.