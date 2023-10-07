RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 05:56
Robert Sykes
On Friday, Al-Nassr's winning streak came to an end as they played to a 2-2 draw with Abha, despite leading 2-0 at one point. However, before the match, Al-Nassr fans displayed a massive "BOOM" banner in support of their former Inter midfielder, Marcelo Brozovic, who has continued his career confidently with the Arabian club.

Ronaldo, who was in the starting lineup for the match, observed the proceedings with a wry smile and appeared visibly puzzled.

Marcelo Brozovic made the switch to Al-Nassr from Inter during the last offseason for €18 million. The Croatian midfielder has already registered one assist and plays a pivotal role in his team, featuring in all matches except the season opener against Al-Ettifaq.

Currently, Al-Nassr occupies the third position in the league table, trailing the leader by three points. They are just one point behind the AFC Champions League zone, with Al-Hilal, in the second spot, having played one game more.

