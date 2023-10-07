VIDEO. Is Ronaldo jealous? Fans in the stands expressed support for Brozovic

On Friday, Al-Nassr's winning streak came to an end as they played to a 2-2 draw with Abha, despite leading 2-0 at one point. However, before the match, Al-Nassr fans displayed a massive "BOOM" banner in support of their former Inter midfielder, Marcelo Brozovic, who has continued his career confidently with the Arabian club.

Al Nassr's fans with a special tifo for Marcelo Brozovic 🇭🇷💣#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/1QYZo6Yj4c — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) October 6, 2023

Ronaldo, who was in the starting lineup for the match, observed the proceedings with a wry smile and appeared visibly puzzled.

Marcelo Brozovic made the switch to Al-Nassr from Inter during the last offseason for €18 million. The Croatian midfielder has already registered one assist and plays a pivotal role in his team, featuring in all matches except the season opener against Al-Ettifaq.

Currently, Al-Nassr occupies the third position in the league table, trailing the leader by three points. They are just one point behind the AFC Champions League zone, with Al-Hilal, in the second spot, having played one game more.