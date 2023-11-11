RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news VIDEO. Guirassу is back! Stuttgart inflict Dortmund's second defeat in the Bundesliga

VIDEO. Guirassу is back! Stuttgart inflict Dortmund's second defeat in the Bundesliga

Football news Today, 12:09
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
VIDEO. Girassi is back! Stuttgart inflict Dortmund's second defeat in the Bundesliga Photo: bundesliga.com / Author unknown

In the main match of the eleventh round of the Bundesliga, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund met - both teams are in the UEFA Champions League zone and have not yet lost their chances to fight for the title.

Stuttgart midfielder Chris Fuhrich missed a penalty in the opening period, and Borussia Dortmund forward Niklas Fullkrug opened the scoring. However, before the break, Deniz Undav restored parity.

Stuttgart managed to score the winning goal shortly before the end of the match. Serhou Guirassу set the final result. The Guinean forward missed three matches due to injury and came on the pitch today in the 67th minute. After just sixteen minutes, Guirassу scored from the penalty spot.

Stuttgart are in third place in the Bundesliga and are five points behind Bayern, who today seized the lead. Borussia Dortmund are currently in fourth place.

Stuttgart - Borussia Dortmund 2:1
Goals: Undav 42, Guirassу 83 (penalty) - Fullkrug 36

Related teams and leagues
VfB Stuttgart Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 15:08 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 12:30 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule
The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule Hockey news Today, 10:39 The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule
The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro
Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries Football news Yesterday, 16:28 Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries
Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick Football news Yesterday, 15:26 Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:42 Al-Ittihad has decided on a new head coach Football news Today, 15:08 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 15:05 HIGHLIGHTS. Ronaldo continues to score, and Al-Nassr wins again Football news Today, 14:32 Bournemouth unexpectedly defeated Newcastle and climbed in the league table Football news Today, 14:00 FourFourTwo published a list of the best British teams in history Football news Today, 13:22 Ghanaian forward Dwamena passed away during a match in the Albanian Superliga Football news Today, 12:53 Mbappe's hat-trick enabled PSG to defeat Reims and take the lead in Ligue 1 Basketball news Today, 12:30 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 12:09 VIDEO. Guirassу is back! Stuttgart inflict Dortmund's second defeat in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 12:01 The Premier League results: Arsenal defeated Burnley and surpassed Tottenham in the table
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 MMA 12 nov 2023 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Napoli vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Liverpool vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Barcelona vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Lazio vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023