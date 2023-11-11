VIDEO. Guirassу is back! Stuttgart inflict Dortmund's second defeat in the Bundesliga

In the main match of the eleventh round of the Bundesliga, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund met - both teams are in the UEFA Champions League zone and have not yet lost their chances to fight for the title.

Stuttgart midfielder Chris Fuhrich missed a penalty in the opening period, and Borussia Dortmund forward Niklas Fullkrug opened the scoring. However, before the break, Deniz Undav restored parity.

Stuttgart managed to score the winning goal shortly before the end of the match. Serhou Guirassу set the final result. The Guinean forward missed three matches due to injury and came on the pitch today in the 67th minute. After just sixteen minutes, Guirassу scored from the penalty spot.

Stuttgart are in third place in the Bundesliga and are five points behind Bayern, who today seized the lead. Borussia Dortmund are currently in fourth place.

Stuttgart - Borussia Dortmund 2:1

Goals: Undav 42, Guirassу 83 (penalty) - Fullkrug 36