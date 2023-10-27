VIDEO. Scoring a hat-trick in 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the Champions League
UEFA's technical observers have determined the best player of the third round of the group stage in the Champions League.
The honor goes to Évanilson, the Brazilian forward who scored a hat-trick for Porto against Antwerp.
The forward began the match on the bench and entered the field in the 44th minute, replacing Wendell. In the second 45 minutes, Évanilson scored three times.
Apart from him, the other contenders for the player of the week award included Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, Santiago Giménez from Feyenoord, and RB Leipzig defender David Raum.
