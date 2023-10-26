Champions League: Candidates for the best player of the week

The list of nominees for the Champions League Player of the Week award has been published on the official UEFA website. On October 24 and 25, matches of the third round of the group stage of the tournament were played.

The list of nominees included Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, Porto forward Evanilson, Leipzig defender David Raum and Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

All of these players showed their worth during the week.

Jesus scored a goal and made an assist in the match against Sevilla (2:1). Evanilson scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Antwerp. Gimenez scored two goals in the home match with Lazio (3:1). Raum scored the first goal for his team in the match against Red Star (3:1).

The best player of the third round will be chosen by voting on the UEFA website. The names of the winners in the nomination will be announced on October 27.

It is noteworthy that according to the results of the second round matches, the best player was Atlético Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, who scored two goals in the match against Feyenoord (3:2).