Rewrote history. 40-year-old Pepe became the Champions League record holder

Rewrote history. 40-year-old Pepe became the Champions League record holder

Football news Today, 05:50
Kenley Ward
Rewrote history. 40-year-old Pepe became the Champions League record holder

On November 7, Porto beat Antwerp in the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League.

The Portuguese team's defender Pepe chalked up the second Portuguese goal in stoppage time.

Thus, the former Real Madrid player became the oldest goal scorer in the history of the Champions League. In the match with the Belgians, he surpassed the achievement of the legendary Roma and Italian football player Francesco Totti.

According to Squawka, Pepe scored the goal at the age of 40 years and 254 days. At the same time, Totti made his last scoring strike in the Champions League at the age of 38 years and 59 days.

Let us remember that in the same season Pepe became the oldest field player in the history of the Champions League.

After four rounds played, the Portuguese team has nine points and second place in the group. The leader in the quartet is Barcelona, which has the same number of points.

