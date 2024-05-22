(VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web
Football news Yesterday, 14:50Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Yesterday, Chelsea's management stunned the football world with a surprising personnel decision. Despite a successful season finish, the club unexpectedly dismissed head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Today, a humorous cartoon by Bleacher Report about this event went viral. The cartoon depicts Chelsea owner Todd Boehly defending Pochettino when the team was in 12th place, only to fire him after finishing in sixth position.
Chelsea has not yet decided on Pochettino's successor. Among the candidates are Bournemouth's head coach Andoni Iraola, Leicester's Enzo Maresca, Ipswich's sensational manager Kieran McKenna, and Sebastian Hoeneß from Stuttgart.
In the past two years, Chelsea has spent a total of £55 million on coaches.
