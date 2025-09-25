Very creative! FIFA unveils new mascots for the 2026 World Cup

Symbolic mascots will accompany participants of the Mundial.

We're in for a grand football celebration.

Details: Today, FIFA announced that the new mascots for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup will be Clutch, Zayá, and Maple. FIFA also explained the meaning behind each mascot:

Clutch is a bald eagle, a symbol of the United States. In 2024, the U.S. authorities officially recognized the bald eagle as the national bird.

Zayá is a jaguar representing Mexico. Ancient Mexican civilizations, such as the Maya, held the jaguar in high esteem, associating it with the underworld and symbolizing strength and bravery.

Maple is a moose representing Canada. The mascot is also inspired by the maple leaf, which is a national symbol of the country.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino commented:

“Maple, Zayá, and Clutch are full of joy, energy, and the spirit of unity—just like the FIFA World Cup itself. I can already picture them on children's jerseys, welcoming football legends, and—another first for this tournament—playing in video games enjoyed by millions around the globe.”

Allow us to officially introduce ourselves. #WeAre26 | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 25, 2025

See also: Osasuna vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 September 2025

The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the World Cup draw set for December 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Allow us to officially introduce ourselves. #WeAre26 | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 25, 2025

Reminder: UEFA to meet and discuss possible suspension of Israel and its clubs