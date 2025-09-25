RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Very creative! FIFA unveils new mascots for the 2026 World Cup

Very creative! FIFA unveils new mascots for the 2026 World Cup

Symbolic mascots will accompany participants of the Mundial.
Football news Today, 11:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
FIFA unveils new mascots for the 2026 World Cup https://www.fifa.com

We're in for a grand football celebration.

Details: Today, FIFA announced that the new mascots for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup will be Clutch, Zayá, and Maple. FIFA also explained the meaning behind each mascot:

  • Clutch is a bald eagle, a symbol of the United States. In 2024, the U.S. authorities officially recognized the bald eagle as the national bird.
  • Zayá is a jaguar representing Mexico. Ancient Mexican civilizations, such as the Maya, held the jaguar in high esteem, associating it with the underworld and symbolizing strength and bravery.
  • Maple is a moose representing Canada. The mascot is also inspired by the maple leaf, which is a national symbol of the country.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino commented:

“Maple, Zayá, and Clutch are full of joy, energy, and the spirit of unity—just like the FIFA World Cup itself.

I can already picture them on children's jerseys, welcoming football legends, and—another first for this tournament—playing in video games enjoyed by millions around the globe.”

The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the World Cup draw set for December 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Reminder: UEFA to meet and discuss possible suspension of Israel and its clubs

Related teams and leagues
Mexico Mexico Schedule Mexico News
USA USA Schedule USA News
Canada Canada Schedule Canada News
World Cup World Cup Table World Cup Fixtures World Cup Predictions
Related Team News
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu Football news Today, 12:02 Donald Trump is doing everything possible to prevent Israel's suspension from the 2026 World Cup
Argentina to Face Mexico and Honduras in Final Friendlies Before 2026 World Cup Football news Yesterday, 18:47 Argentina to Face Mexico and Honduras in Final Friendlies Before 2026 World Cup
David Villa Sees Mexico as a World Cup Contender Football news Yesterday, 00:05 David Villa Sees Mexico as a World Cup Contender
Mauricio Pochettino Football news 20 sep 2025, 04:12 Mauricio Pochettino emerges as candidate to replace Amorim as Manchester United manager
Related Tournament News
Arias Shares Colombia’s World Cup Pact Football news 23 sep 2025, 22:35 Arias Shares Colombia’s World Cup Pact
World Cup 2030 Could Feature 64 Teams Football news 23 sep 2025, 20:45 World Cup 2030 Could Feature 64 Teams
FIFA Increases Club Compensation to $355m for 2026 World Cup and Qualifiers Football news 17 sep 2025, 21:30 FIFA Increases Club Compensation to $355m for 2026 World Cup and Qualifiers
World Cup 2025 under threat: Spain may boycott the tournament. What's the reason? Football news 17 sep 2025, 12:09 World Cup 2026 under threat: Spain may boycott the tournament. What's the reason?
FIFA to allocate a record sum to clubs for player participation in the World Cup Football news 16 sep 2025, 10:40 FIFA to allocate a record sum to clubs for player participation in the World Cup
Liga MX Eyes Breakthrough as 2026 World Cup Approaches Football news 16 sep 2025, 00:05 Liga MX Eyes Breakthrough as 2026 World Cup Approaches
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores