Vélez President Confirms Approach to Claudio Aquino Amid Heated Assembly

Football news Today, 17:15
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
During a tense members' assembly, Vélez president Fabián Berlanga admitted to contacting Claudio Aquino about a potential return in the upcoming June transfer window, according to Doble Amarilla. Aquino, a key figure in Vélez's 2024 title run, currently plays for Colo-Colo under contract through December 2026.

"I just messaged him and said, ‘If you’re not doing well in Chile, we can sit down in June and talk about a contract,’" Berlanga revealed, noting that the midfielder’s reply sounded noncommittal. Aquino has made 13 appearances for Colo-Colo, scoring once and assisting four times, but his form has been under scrutiny amid the team’s struggles in domestic and continental play.

Berlanga stated that without outgoing transfers, no major signings will be made—only potential loan deals. He added that coach Gustavo Quinteros had requested players like Sebastián Villa, Lucas Esquivel, Giuliano Galoppo, and Gonzalo Maroni, but the club would need around $20 million to afford those reinforcements.

Another flashpoint was the Bianchi Baja stand, which was previously filled through free seat exchanges but now appears empty due to new paid subscriptions. Defending the move, Berlanga pushed back: “We’re studying alternatives, but it’d be great to hear proposals too.”

Latest News
Sport Predictions
