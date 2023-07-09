Valencia have bought a talented midfielder

Valencia's press office announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Pepelu from Levante.

The Valencia club has paid €5 million for the 24-year-old player. Pepelu has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. The release clause in the player's contract with Valencia is set at €100 million.

Pepelu, who came through Levante's youth system, has been playing for the first team since 2015. He has played a total of 78 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists. Additionally, the midfielder has had loan spells at Hercules, Tondela, and Victoria Guimaraes. He has also represented the Spanish U-21 national team in three matches but has yet to register any goals or assists.

Valencia finished 16th in the Spanish league last season and failed to secure a place in European competitions. Levante, on the other hand, finished third in the Segunda Division and subsequently participated in the playoff tournament for a place in La Liga. They defeated Albacete in the semifinals (3-1 and 3-0) but were defeated by Alaves in the final (0-0 and 0-1).