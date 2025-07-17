USMNT Roster Facing Game Changing Transfers Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

As reported by AS, the U.S. Men's National Team is actively reshuffling its pieces ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After losing to Mexico in the Gold Cup final, Mauricio Pochettino and his staff are monitoring their player pool, the different movements within European clubs appearing critical for the critical buildup period.

Leading the wave of changes are Malik Tillman and Johnny Cardoso. Tillman moves from PSV Eindhoven to Bayer Leverkusen, while Cardoso makes a major leap from Real Betis to Atlético Madrid. Also on the move are Damion Downs, who joins Southampton from FC Köln, and Patrick Agyemang, switching Charlotte FC for Derby County.

Rumors suggest more potential transfers: Josh Sargent could leave Norwich for Wolfsburg, while Tim Weah may swap Juventus for Marseille, aiming for more consistent playing time.

Christian Pulisic remains the centerpiece of the USMNT project. Despite skipping the Gold Cup to rest, the AC Milan winger reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr, reaffirming his commitment to the Rossoneri with renewal talks underway.

Meanwhile, Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah, and Matt Turner are under pressure to find clubs that offer regular minutes. Reyna could join LAFC to reset his career after a tough run at Dortmund. Musah is linked to Nottingham Forest, potentially ending his Milan stint, and Turner may land at Lyon after a rocky spell with Crystal Palace.

With key players repositioning themselves, the USMNT hopes to raise its ceiling ahead of a home World Cup.