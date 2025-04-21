RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news USL Week 7 Recap: Charleston Finds Form, Oakland Rises, Loudoun Sets the Pace

USL Week 7 Recap: Charleston Finds Form, Oakland Rises, Loudoun Sets the Pace

Football news 21 apr 2025, 21:40
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
USL Week 7 Recap: Charleston Finds Form, Oakland Rises, Loudoun Sets the Pace USL Week 7 Recap: Charleston Finds Form, Oakland Rises, Loudoun Sets the Pace

Week 7 of the USL Championship delivered high drama, attacking flair, and emerging trends that could shape the rest of the season. According to the league’s official recap, Charleston Battery were the standout team of the round, cruising to a 3-1 away win over Indy Eleven. With MD Myers and Cal Jennings firing on all cylinders, the Battery have now won four straight across all competitions and sit second in the East, just behind high-flying Loudoun United.

Loudoun extended their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference to 18 points with a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh. Abdellatif Aboukoura scored another long-range stunner, continuing his breakout season. Louisville City (14 pts) and Detroit City (14 pts) remain within striking distance, with Louisville picking up a crucial victory in Tampa Bay despite not yet hitting full stride.

In the West, Monterey Bay retained the top spot with 14 points after a tough 0-0 draw against Lexington SC. FC Tulsa, New Mexico United, and San Antonio FC all trail by just two points, setting up a thrilling race. Oakland Roots shocked Orange County with a dominant 2-0 win, climbing nine spots in the Power Rankings and injecting new life into their campaign.

Elsewhere, Colorado Springs and El Paso shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, while Las Vegas Lights were humbled 4-1 at home by Tulsa. Phoenix Rising remains inconsistent, and Hartford Athletic finally earned their first win of the season, beating Birmingham in a much-needed morale boost.

With Charleston’s attack catching fire and Loudoun United dictating the pace, the USL Championship is proving to be wide open. Monterey Bay vs. New Mexico midweek could be decisive for the Western lead, and several teams are finding form just in time. As April turns into May, the season is heating up fast.

Related teams and leagues
USL Championship USA
Popular news
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle Today, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news Today, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
Vinicius Junior shares touching video with Fede Valverde's youngest son Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:23 Vinicius Junior shares touching video with Fede Valverde's youngest son
The sweetest: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching birthday wishes for his youngest daughter Lifestyle 18 apr 2025, 07:49 The sweetest: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching birthday wishes for his youngest daughter
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Eddie Howe's statue in Newcastle will be even bigger than Robson's and Shearer's Football news 17 apr 2025, 11:16 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Eddie Howe's statue in Newcastle will be even bigger than Robson's and Shearer's
QUIZ. Real Madrid vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news 16 apr 2025, 07:40 QUIZ. Real Madrid vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
45’ + 6
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Sport Predictions
Football 24 apr 2025 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Basketball 24 apr 2025 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Basketball 24 apr 2025 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Football 24 apr 2025 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Basketball 24 apr 2025 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores