USL Week 7 Recap: Charleston Finds Form, Oakland Rises, Loudoun Sets the Pace

Week 7 of the USL Championship delivered high drama, attacking flair, and emerging trends that could shape the rest of the season. According to the league’s official recap, Charleston Battery were the standout team of the round, cruising to a 3-1 away win over Indy Eleven. With MD Myers and Cal Jennings firing on all cylinders, the Battery have now won four straight across all competitions and sit second in the East, just behind high-flying Loudoun United.

Loudoun extended their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference to 18 points with a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh. Abdellatif Aboukoura scored another long-range stunner, continuing his breakout season. Louisville City (14 pts) and Detroit City (14 pts) remain within striking distance, with Louisville picking up a crucial victory in Tampa Bay despite not yet hitting full stride.

In the West, Monterey Bay retained the top spot with 14 points after a tough 0-0 draw against Lexington SC. FC Tulsa, New Mexico United, and San Antonio FC all trail by just two points, setting up a thrilling race. Oakland Roots shocked Orange County with a dominant 2-0 win, climbing nine spots in the Power Rankings and injecting new life into their campaign.

Elsewhere, Colorado Springs and El Paso shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, while Las Vegas Lights were humbled 4-1 at home by Tulsa. Phoenix Rising remains inconsistent, and Hartford Athletic finally earned their first win of the season, beating Birmingham in a much-needed morale boost.

With Charleston’s attack catching fire and Loudoun United dictating the pace, the USL Championship is proving to be wide open. Monterey Bay vs. New Mexico midweek could be decisive for the Western lead, and several teams are finding form just in time. As April turns into May, the season is heating up fast.