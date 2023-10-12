Bayern Munich's French central defender, Dayot Upamecano, will miss several weeks due to an injury, according to Sky Sports.

He sustained an injury to his left patellar tendon during the seventh matchday of the Bundesliga against Freiburg. According to reporters, Upamecano's recovery is expected to take between four to six weeks. During this time, Bayern will not be able to count on him. As a result, the 24-year-old Frenchman will also miss the national team matches in October.

Upamecano has played ten matches this season. His transfer to Bayern was announced in February 2021 and was set to occur after the end of the season, with a contract extending until 2026. The reported transfer fee was €40 million, plus an additional €2 million as a bonus.

In the context of the seventh matchday of the German Bundesliga, a match took place between Bayern Munich and Freiburg. Tom Thomas's team had no margin for error on their home field. Munich had to win to prevent Bayer Leverkusen from gaining an even larger lead in the table.