RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Upamecano will miss several weeks due to an injury

Upamecano will miss several weeks due to an injury

Football news Today, 12:23
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Upamecano will miss several weeks due to an injury Upamecano will miss several weeks due to an injury

Bayern Munich's French central defender, Dayot Upamecano, will miss several weeks due to an injury, according to Sky Sports.

He sustained an injury to his left patellar tendon during the seventh matchday of the Bundesliga against Freiburg. According to reporters, Upamecano's recovery is expected to take between four to six weeks. During this time, Bayern will not be able to count on him. As a result, the 24-year-old Frenchman will also miss the national team matches in October.

Upamecano has played ten matches this season. His transfer to Bayern was announced in February 2021 and was set to occur after the end of the season, with a contract extending until 2026. The reported transfer fee was €40 million, plus an additional €2 million as a bonus.

In the context of the seventh matchday of the German Bundesliga, a match took place between Bayern Munich and Freiburg. Tom Thomas's team had no margin for error on their home field. Munich had to win to prevent Bayer Leverkusen from gaining an even larger lead in the table.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police Football news Today, 14:55 Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police
The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar Football news Today, 09:46 The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Yesterday, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Yesterday, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Yesterday, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:47 Mbappé, the scorer, and Vinícius, the playmaker: how to harmonize these two stars at Real Madrid Football news Today, 14:20 Said "no" to Manchester United and proved to be in the right. Scholes commented on Bellingham Football news Today, 14:01 Robert Lewandowski hopes to play in El Clásico Football news Today, 13:34 Manchester United fares less favorably than Everton. Trent appraised Liverpool's adversaries Football news Today, 12:58 Colorado is interested in appointing Wilshere as a coach Football news Today, 12:23 Upamecano will miss several weeks due to an injury Football news Today, 11:50 Juventus wants to bring back their former winger Football news Today, 11:37 A few million max. Lahm commented on the salaries within the German national team Football news Today, 11:30 Luton Town has officially signed a 32-year-old midfielder who has spent his entire career in England Football news Today, 11:29 Defenders have been constrained in their capabilities. Del Piero assessed modern football
Sport Predictions
Football Today Colombia vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Bolivia vs Ecuador prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Argentina vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Chile vs Peru prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Brazil vs Venezuela prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Estonia vs Azerbaijan prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023