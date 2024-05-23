'Unhappy' Manchester City defender has attracted interest from a European grandee

Earlier, it was reported that Manchester City defender John Stones has become unhappy due to the loss of his place in the main squad of Pep Guardiola's team and may leave the club. And then there was a foreign team, which is ready to make the player happy.

According to Football Insider, the 29-year-old defender is interested in Bayern. The transfer is associated with the possible employment in Munich Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany, who still had time to play with Stones and has since become a big fan.

The interest from Bayern is intriguing given that the club have already signed his England team-mates Harry Kane and Eric Dier. With two years left on his contract, a move away from the Etihad could be an option for the centre-back.