Unexpected move. Turkish giants target Lewandowski

Fenerbahçe set sights on Polish striker
Transfer news Today, 13:52
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe is developing a plan to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

Details: According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Fenerbahçe views Lewandowski as a key reinforcement for their attack and is prepared to offer the striker lucrative terms to continue his career. The Turkish club believes the experienced forward can become the team’s leader and help them challenge for the Turkish championship as well as make a strong showing in European competitions.

The club aims to bring in the Polish star after his contract with the Catalan side expires on June 30, 2026.

A decision regarding Lewandowski’s future is expected to be made closer to the end of his current contract.

Recall: Barcelona were furious after Lewandowski played the full match against Lithuania.

