Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Richards Bay vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 October 2025

Richards Bay vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 October 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Richards Bay vs Orbit College prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RichardsBayFCOfficialPage/Author unknownn
Richards Bay Richards Bay
South African Betway Premiership (Round 10) 17 oct 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Orbit College Orbit College
In the upcoming Round 10 clash of the South African Premier Division, Richards Bay and Orbit College will square off at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Match facts and head-to-head history:

  • Richards Bay have won 3 of their last 5 matches.
  • Orbit College have won 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • This is the first-ever meeting between these teams.
  • Orbit College have conceded 14 goals in 9 matches.

Match preview:

The hosts have had a shaky start to the 2025/26 season, alternating wins and losses, with the attack still searching for the right chemistry. Richards Bay traditionally rely on a solid defensive setup and look to hit on the counter.

Top-flight newcomers Orbit College, on the other hand, have been a pleasant surprise. The team plays bold, attacking football, unafraid to press more established opponents and already taking points off several mid-table sides. However, their away form is a concern: defensive errors under pressure have often cost them, and this could prove decisive in the upcoming clash.

Probable lineups:

  • Richards Bay: Otieno, Mangolo, Mcineka, Zuke, Mabuya, Mthembu, Mthethwa, Ngema, Bomelo, Nzama, Mutizwa.
  • Orbit College: Nkomo, Mkhabela, Nhlapo, Mokgosi, Madiba, Thibedi, Moleleki, Batsi, Saleng, Modimoeng, Wagaba.

Match prediction:

Both sides head into this fixture eager to bounce back from recent setbacks, which almost always leads to a more open game. Backed by their home support, Richards Bay will look to dictate the play, while Orbit College are adept at catching opponents on the break and exploiting defensive lapses. Given that both teams have shown lapses in concentration at the back, expect a high-scoring encounter.

Prediction: Over 1.5 total goals.

