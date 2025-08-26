RU RU ES ES FR FR
Unexpected! Fiorentina looking to sign Victor Lindelöf

The deal could be finalized as early as this week.
Football news Today, 05:38
Victor Lindelöf in the Manchester United squad Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The experienced Swede has yet to make a final decision.

Details: According to renowned and respected insider Fabrizio Romano on social platform X, 31-year-old former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf has received an offer to join Fiorentina.

Reports suggest that La Viola are seriously counting on the experienced Swede. The parties have already held preliminary talks, and now the decision rests with Victor himself. It is also reported that Lindelöf has received several offers from Premier League clubs, though the specific teams remain undisclosed.

Victor Lindelöf joined Manchester United back in 2017 from Benfica for €35 million. During his time with the Red Devils, he made 284 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 7 assists. His stint with the Mancunians came to an end in July this year, after which the Swede gained free agent status.

