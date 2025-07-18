Under Pressure, São Paulo and Corinthians Face Off in Crucial Morumbi Derby

São Paulo and Corinthians will clash this Saturday, July 19 at 9:00 p.m. at Estádio do Morumbi for Matchday 15 of the 2025 Brasileirão. As reported by Game Arena, both teams enter the derby under pressure, with São Paulo desperate to break a winless streak and Corinthians seeking to build on recent momentum.

São Paulo sits in 16th place with 13 points, just one above the relegation zone. Hernán Crespo’s side is winless in its last five league matches, recording four losses and one draw—the most recent a 2-2 tie with Red Bull Bragantino. While there are no new suspensions, the squad remains without long-term injured players Jonathan Calleri, Lucas Moura, Luiz Gustavo, and Ryan Francisco.

Corinthians, meanwhile, climbed to 9th after a narrow 1-0 victory over Ceará. Dorival Júnior regains Memphis Depay and Ángel Romero for this weekend, though Matheuzinho (suspension) and Maycon (injury) are ruled out. Striker Yuri Alberto remains sidelined as he continues recovery.

Historically, the derby has seen 317 meetings: Corinthians leads with 113 wins, São Paulo has 99, and there have been 105 draws. In their last encounter, São Paulo won 3-1 at home in January.