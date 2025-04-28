Uncertainty Looms Over Copa Libertadores 2025 Final Venue in Lima

Lima’s confirmation as host city for the 2025 Copa Libertadores final brought excitement to Peru. However, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez cast doubt over the stadium selection, according to Infobae.

Until now, it was widely assumed that Estadio Monumental, which hosted the 2019 final between River Plate and Flamengo, would once again be the chosen venue. However, Domínguez stated: “We never said Monumental, we said Lima.” He added that the final decision will be made just weeks before the event, once the finalists are determined.

The Peruvian capital has two main stadiums capable of hosting such a high-profile match: Estadio Nacional and Estadio Monumental. Both meet the required standards for infrastructure and capacity, yet no official choice has been announced.

Domínguez praised the Peruvian Football Federation and the national government for their collaboration: “It was a very good meeting with President Dina Boluarte. Without her willingness and support, we wouldn't be here.”

This will mark the second time Lima hosts the final under the single-match format, following the memorable 2019 edition. That event generated an estimated $60 million economic impact for the city, Domínguez recalled.