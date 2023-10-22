Unai Emery's team outplayed David Moyes' side. Aston Villa defeated West Ham

In the ninth round of the English Premier League, today's match featured Aston Villa hosting West Ham in Birmingham.

In the first half, spectators at Villa Park saw only one goal scored. Douglas Luiz, with an assist from Ollie Watkins, put the hosts ahead. Overall, Unai Emery's team looked stronger than the guests and created more dangerous moments.

In the second half of the match, Douglas Luiz first completed a brace by converting a penalty, and then the English national team forward Watkins scored. West Ham responded with a goal from Jarrod Bowen. And towards the end of the match, the hosts extended their lead in a convincing manner. The goal was scored by Leon Bailey.

Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham

Goals: 1-0 - Douglas Luiz 30, 2-0 - Douglas Luiz 52 (penalty), 2-1 - Bowen 56, 3-1 — Watkins, 4-1 - Bailey 89.

This victory allowed Villa to climb to the fifth position in the table, while West Ham remains in ninth place.

