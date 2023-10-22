RU RU NG NG
Aston Villa – West Ham kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Football news Today, 04:18
Robert Sykes
Aston Villa – West Ham kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Photo from sportskeeda.com/Author unknown

Today, there is only one English Premier League match, where, in the context of the ninth round, two teams closely positioned on the league table will meet. Aston Villa, at their Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, will host London's West Ham.

After eight rounds, these teams are separated by just two points. Aston Villa, with sixteen points, currently occupies the sixth spot in the Premier League, while West Ham, with fourteen points, is in ninth place.

In the event of a victory for either team, they would move up to the fifth position in the Premier League, consequently entering the zone for European competitions.

The match between Aston Villa and West Ham will take place on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 17:30 Central European Time. Below, we have provided information on where to watch this match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports
  • United States - NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, USA Network

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - Csport.tv
  • Antigua and Barbuda - csport.tv
  • Barbados - csport.tv
  • Belize - Paramount+
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - Csport.tv
  • Fiji - Sky Pacific
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Csport.tv
  • Hong Kong - Now TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Ireland - Sky Sports
  • Israel - Sport 1
  • Jamaica - Csport.tv
  • Kiribati - Sky Pacific
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Pacific
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Nauru - Sky Pacific
  • Palau - Sky Pacific
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS
  • Panama - Paramount+, Csport.tv
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
  • Samoa - Sky Pacific
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - StarHub
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Pacific
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Tonga - Sky Pacific
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
  • Tuvalu - Sky Pacific
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
