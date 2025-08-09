RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ukrainian Premier League match between Kryvbas and Metalist 1925 interrupted! What happened?

UPL match halted in the 12th minute
Football news Today, 06:50
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
The 2025/26 season of the Ukrainian Premier League is in full swing. In the latest Round 2 fixture in Kryvyi Rih, Kryvbas faces off against Metalist 1925.

The clash between these Ukrainian sides was interrupted in the 24th minute. The reason: an air raid alert in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

The match will resume 15 minutes after the all-clear is given. As a reminder, due to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the national championship has been held with a limited number of spectators in the stands. During air raid alerts, fans also leave the stadium and head to shelter.

See also: Ukrainian Premier League match between Luhansk’s Zorya and LNZ interrupted. What’s the reason?

