Ukrainian national team has appointed a new head coach

The press service of the Ukrainian Football Association has announced on its official website that Sergey Rebrov has been appointed as the head coach of the Ukrainian national team.

The coach has signed a three-year contract with the association.

Rebrov will make his debut as the team's coach on June 12 in a friendly match against the German national team. The team will then have Euro 2024 qualifying matches against North Macedonia on June 16 and Malta on June 19.

It is worth noting that Ukraine lost to England with a score of 0-2 in the first round of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.