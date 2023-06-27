Ukrainian Lunin made a decision on his future at Real Madrid

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid will not leave the club in the summer transfer window, as reported by AS.

According to the source, the Ukrainian has made the decision to stay at the club until the end of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024. However, the head coach of the royal club, Carlo Ancelotti, is dissatisfied with Lunin's performance and wants to sign a replacement for him. In this case, the Ukrainian would become the team's third-choice goalkeeper.

In the past season, 24-year-old Lunin played 12 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid and conceded 13 goals.