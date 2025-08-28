RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ukrainian diamond on the verge of joining Benfica. The Eagles have made a lucrative offer

Looks like a transfer record is on the horizon.
Football news Today, 10:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Georgiy Sudakov in the Shakhtar squad Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Benfica is about to welcome another Ukrainian to its ranks.

Details: According to Record, Lisbon's Benfica has made a record-breaking offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

Reports indicate that the Eagles are ready to pay 30 million euros—an amount that satisfies the Donetsk club, although Shakhtar is still negotiating over a percentage of Sudakov's future resale.

If the deal goes through, Sudakov would become the most expensive signing in Benfica's history. The previous record belonged to Turkish midfielder Orkun Kökçü, who was acquired for 29.7 million euros.

Currently, Benfica already has one Ukrainian in their squad—Anatoliy Trubin, who was Sudakov's teammate at Shakhtar before moving to the Portuguese side for 10 million euros.

Last season, Georgiy Sudakov made 37 appearances for Shakhtar, scoring 15 goals and providing 6 assists.

Sudakov's current contract with the Miners runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated at 28 million euros by Transfermarkt.

