Prediction on game W2(+2.5) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the return legs in the Conference League qualification play-offs will take place on Thursday at the 'Campos de Vallecas' stadium in Madrid, where Spanish side Rayo Vallecano will host Belarusian club Neman. The first leg ended with a narrow 1-0 victory for the Spaniards, and now the fate of a spot in the group stage will be decided in the Spanish capital. Let's take a look at a betting option for this encounter with good chances of success.

Match preview

Rayo Vallecano head into the second leg as favorites and with an advantage from the first match, but they can't afford to relax. The Spanish side have extended their unbeaten run to seven matches across all competitions, keeping clean sheets in four of them. However, their home form raises questions — just one win in their last eight La Liga games at home.

The team plays a pragmatic brand of football, preferring to minimize risks, which is reflected in their scoring stats: in eight of their last eleven home matches, no more than three goals were scored. In attack, Rayo rarely thrill their fans with a flurry of goals — scoring more than once in only two of their last nine home games.

Neman showed character in the first leg, managing to limit their opponents to just one goal and creating several chances of their own going forward. To progress, the Belarusians now need to win by at least two goals, a tough ask against such an organized defense. However, the Grodno club know how to play on the road, as shown by three wins and two draws in their last seven Conference League away matches.

The team displays disciplined football and are not prone to defensive collapses, conceding no more than two goals in five of their last seven away games. Moreover, Neman traditionally start their European matches cautiously, failing to score in the first half for six straight games. All these factors could play a pivotal role in the tactical script of the upcoming clash.

Probable lineups

Rayo Vallecano : Batalla, Lejeune, Espino, Vertraud, Balliu, Gumbau, Trejo, Nteka, Lopez, Perez, Camello

: Batalla, Lejeune, Espino, Vertraud, Balliu, Gumbau, Trejo, Nteka, Lopez, Perez, Camello Neman: Belov, Kuchinsky, Parkhomenko, Sadovnichiy, Pantya, Evdokimov, Yakimov, Kozlov, Pushnyakov, Suchkov, Savitskiy

Match facts and head-to-head

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches across all competitions.

Neman have avoided defeat in regulation time in five of their last seven Conference League away fixtures.

The first leg saw just seven shots on target combined, highlighting the caution from both teams.

Prediction

The Spanish club approach the return leg with a comfortable advantage, but the match is expected to be cautious and low-scoring. Neman know how to defend away from home and are unlikely to suffer a heavy defeat, but breaking the hosts’ defense twice will be tough. The optimal bet is “Neman with a (+2.5) handicap” at 1.60, as the visitors are capable of putting up a fight and avoiding a rout.