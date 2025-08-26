Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.82 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the return legs in the UEFA Conference League play-off round will take place on Thursday at the Brøndby Stadium in the city of the same name, where the Danish club will host French side Strasbourg. The first leg ended 0-0, so the fate of a group stage spot will be decided in this very fixture. Let's look for a bet with an attractive odds and a high chance of success.

Match preview

Brøndby managed to hold on in the first leg in France, thanks to a brilliant performance from their goalkeeper, who single-handedly rescued the team from defeat. The Danes played second fiddle, barely creating any scoring chances, which raises serious concerns ahead of the return leg. Despite Brøndby's strong home record in the Conference League, the level of their previous opponents was considerably lower.

The team still has a shot at a historic group stage appearance, but inconsistent results in the domestic league cast doubt on their prospects. A recent defeat to modest SønderjyskE (0-2) only highlighted their attacking struggles, which were also evident in Strasbourg. Unless the hosts improve their creative play, victory will be extremely difficult to achieve.

Strasbourg arrive for this clash in excellent form and already proved their superiority in the first meeting, creating 21 chances and posting an xG of 2.09. The team is playing mature football and knows how to control the game, as shown by back-to-back 1-0 wins in Ligue 1. The Alsatians look more balanced and boast a higher-quality squad.

Liam Rosenior's men display reliable defending and can dictate the tempo, which will be a major advantage away from home. Strasbourg's away record in European competitions shows they know how to get results on the road, but this time they need a win to confidently secure a group stage spot. Motivation is sky-high, and there are no selection issues to worry about.

Probable line-ups

Brøndby : Pentz, Kluivert, Lauritsen, Binks, Divkovic, Wass, Tahirovic, Kellert, Nartey, Bundgaard, Vallius

: Pentz, Kluivert, Lauritsen, Binks, Divkovic, Wass, Tahirovic, Kellert, Nartey, Bundgaard, Vallius Strasbourg: Penders, Barco, Omobamidele, Sarr, Mwanga, Doucouré, Lemaréchal, Nanasi, Amo-Ameyaw, Panicelli, Emegha

Match facts and head-to-head

Brøndby have won 5 of their last 6 home matches in the Conference League, keeping a clean sheet in each of those victories.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 away European fixtures.

In the first leg, Strasbourg fired 21 shots but couldn't convert their chances.

Prediction

I expect Strasbourg to once again dominate proceedings and create more dangerous opportunities. Brøndby are traditionally strong at home, but facing a side from one of Europe's top five leagues will be a major challenge for the Danes. The optimal bet is Strasbourg to win with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.82, as the visitors look more prepared for this decisive tie and possess a higher-quality squad.