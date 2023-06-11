UEFA has named the team of the Champions League season 2022/2023

The press service of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has published the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season for the 2022/2023 season on their official Twitter account.

The team includes seven players from Manchester City, who became the tournament's winners for the first time in their history.

The UEFA Champions League Team of the Season 2022/2023 is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid).

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Federico Dimarco (Inter).

Midfielders: John Stones (Manchester City), Rodri (Manchester City), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).