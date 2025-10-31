U17 World Cup : South Africa Aims to Follow in Morocco's U20 Footsteps

Their ambitions are high.

The South African U17 team isn't participating in the FIFA U17 World Cup just to make up the numbers. They have high hopes and want to achieve something special, just like the Moroccan U20 team.

The South African U17s want to make a strong impression and be competitive at this World Cup in Qatar. Scheduled from November 3 to 27, 2025, Vela Khumalo's squad left South Africa on Thursday afternoon to face the best U17 national teams in the world at this global competition.

Captain Kamohelo Mareletse and his teammates have stated that they will fully participate in the tournament, starting with their opening match against Bolivia on Monday.

Inspired by the feat of the Moroccan team which surprised Argentina by winning 2-0 at the Julio Martínez Prádanos stadium in Santiago, the South African team wishes to achieve the same feat and enter the history of world football.