Two weeks to the final. All tickets for the Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch clash sold out

An electrifying atmosphere awaits.
Football news Today, 09:56
Two weeks to the final. All tickets for the Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch clash sold out Photo: https://x.com/orlandopirates

The MTN8 final will see Orlando Pirates face Stellenbosch on Saturday, September 13, and the buzz around the game has been overwhelming well in advance.

Details: As officially confirmed by the PSL, all tickets for the showdown between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch have been snapped up.

Earlier, it was reported that the PSL had formally announced that the 2025 MTN8 final will be staged at Mbombela Stadium, with Orlando Pirates designated as the home side.

The venue holds 43,589 spectators and was among the stadiums selected for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, hosting four group stage matches.

The final is set for September 13. The Buccaneers are chasing a historic fourth consecutive title, while Stellenbosch are still in pursuit of their first-ever MTN8 trophy.

Reminder: The official Orlando Pirates website reported that members of the team were involved in a road accident on Sunday evening.

